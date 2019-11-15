Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Sells $146,300.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,791.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $283,400.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.52. 8,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.43. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. Research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,946,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

