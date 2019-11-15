Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CFO Sells $117,548.06 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CFO David M. Kelly sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $117,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David M. Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kforce alerts:

On Friday, November 8th, David M. Kelly sold 5,309 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $220,323.50.

On Wednesday, November 6th, David M. Kelly sold 400 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $16,600.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00.

KFRC traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $39.36. 1,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,113. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Kforce by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Kforce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.