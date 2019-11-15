Insider Selling: Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) CAO Sells $165,795.66 in Stock

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LAZ stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $53,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth $103,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

