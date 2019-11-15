Insider Selling: MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) CEO Sells $1,647,483.72 in Stock

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MRC Global Inc has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.09.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,496,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after buying an additional 632,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $10,520,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 618.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 422,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 363,582 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $4,467,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $3,674,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

