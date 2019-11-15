Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NXST stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $102.03. 12,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,219. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,848,000 after buying an additional 531,841 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,397,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,173,000 after buying an additional 397,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,862,000 after buying an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,025,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 133,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

