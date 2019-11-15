Insider Selling: NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Sells $796,937.50 in Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $796,937.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at $16,107,529.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bradley M. Shuster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $716,218.75.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.67 million. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after acquiring an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,025,000 after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 28.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 365,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 28.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after acquiring an additional 317,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NMI by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

