Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Sells 5,750 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $64.49 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 613,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,958,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after buying an additional 465,454 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

