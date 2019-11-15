Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells 331 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $24,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Efstathios A. Kouninis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 150 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807.50.

On Monday, September 16th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 240 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $17,220.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 427 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,890.00.

Shares of PEGA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 315,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.68 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,065,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,878,000 after buying an additional 287,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,867,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,652,000 after buying an additional 164,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 105,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 2,381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 96,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.