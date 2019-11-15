Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $460,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PFSI opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $102,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

