Insider Selling: Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $8.40 on Friday, hitting $157.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,353,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,963.75 and a beta of 1.77. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.37.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Roku by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Roku by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Roku by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Roku by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Vertical Group upgraded Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

