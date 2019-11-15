Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$137.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$146.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

TSE:IFC traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$135.17. 181,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$95.75 and a one year high of C$139.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$134.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$125.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total value of C$265,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,621,783.04. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total value of C$506,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,157,044.75.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

