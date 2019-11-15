Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Down 12.7%

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) dropped 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 575,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 237,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

IDXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 65.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 433,135 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,154 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

