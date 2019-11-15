Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Director Purchases $27,937.28 in Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Director Terry Considine bought 12,472 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $27,937.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Terry Considine bought 19,613 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $47,659.59.

NYSE:IPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.37. 9,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,086. The company has a market capitalization of $310.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.28. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 141,741 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 300,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.