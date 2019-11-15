Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.97

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.97 and traded as high as $16.25. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 11,268 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 41.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 25.8% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 55.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

