Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Stock Position Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PTF stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.22.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.