Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,062,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,605,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 759,063 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,957,000 after acquiring an additional 747,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,645,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 739,231 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after acquiring an additional 575,502 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.13.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.