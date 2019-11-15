Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.28 and last traded at $52.20, 953 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

