Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST):

  • 11/8/2019 – Costco Wholesale is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/7/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $274.00 to $286.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/30/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 10/28/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 10/24/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 10/16/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
  • 10/15/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 10/10/2019 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 10/10/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
  • 10/8/2019 – Costco Wholesale was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/4/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $321.00 to $329.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/4/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/4/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/4/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $265.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
  • 10/4/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/2/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 10/1/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $272.00 to $274.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 9/20/2019 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.
  • 9/18/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $304.59 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,266. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.