Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST):

11/8/2019 – Costco Wholesale is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $274.00 to $286.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

10/24/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/15/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2019 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/10/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

10/8/2019 – Costco Wholesale was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $321.00 to $329.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $265.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/4/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $272.00 to $274.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.

9/18/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $304.59 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,266. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

