Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE: RBS):

11/8/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

11/5/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

10/24/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $418.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/18/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

10/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

10/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

10/16/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/9/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of NYSE:RBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,074. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 693,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Vilas Fund LP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.