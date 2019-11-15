Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Issue $8.40 None Dividend

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 8.40 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Investors Title stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.28. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $134.04 and a 12 month high of $198.50. The stock has a market cap of $308.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Title from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

