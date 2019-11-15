Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells $142,080.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $138,120.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $138,120.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $138,360.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $99,920.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $73,230.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $47,600.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $95,120.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $45,800.00.

Iradimed stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.60 million, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. Iradimed Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Iradimed by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Iradimed by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iradimed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Iradimed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iradimed by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

