Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.41

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.41 and last traded at $61.40, with a volume of 49686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price target on Irhythm Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

