iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66.

