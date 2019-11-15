iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,295,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,572 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,130,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,930,000 after acquiring an additional 743,359 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,031,000 after acquiring an additional 477,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,816,000 after acquiring an additional 311,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

