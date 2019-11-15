iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,939,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,461,000 after acquiring an additional 59,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,531,000 after acquiring an additional 243,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,266,000 after acquiring an additional 212,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 935,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $87.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

