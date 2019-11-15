iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $200.01

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $200.01 and last traded at $200.01, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 472,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,857,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IXN)

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

