iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $230.51

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $230.51 and last traded at $230.51, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.25.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.