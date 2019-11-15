iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Position Cut by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $31.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

