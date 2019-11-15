iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 52-Week High at $204.59

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $204.59 and last traded at $204.59, with a volume of 2433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

