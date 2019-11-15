iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,457 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

