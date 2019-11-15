IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million.

IsoRay stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. IsoRay has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.50.

Get IsoRay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IsoRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.