J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $183.09 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.34.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 192,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.