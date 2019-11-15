J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smucker’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company has been grappling with lower net price realization as well as impacts of the U.S. baking business divestiture. These factors hurt the company’s results in first-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein earnings and sales declined year over year, and lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, management lowered its outlook for fiscal 2020. Results were hurt by adverse shipment timings, competition in the premium dog food business, and soft pricing at coffee and peanut butter businesses. Nonetheless, Smucker gained respite from continued contributions from the Ainsworth buyout and strength of its brands. This along with focus on innovation, e-commerce growth and cost-savings bode well for the company. Markedly, SD&A costs are expected to decline in fiscal 2020.”

Get J M Smucker alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lowered J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

SJM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. 42,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.70. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Kevin G. Jackson sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $52,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $85,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,987 shares of company stock worth $220,599. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J M Smucker by 22,638.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,073,000 after purchasing an additional 588,362 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in J M Smucker by 10.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,223,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,540,000 after purchasing an additional 400,006 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 72.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,280,000 after purchasing an additional 299,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in J M Smucker by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J M Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.