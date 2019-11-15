James J. Murphy Sells 23,971 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) EVP James J. Murphy sold 23,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $1,402,063.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,834.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of STX opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 26.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 210.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 56,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 50,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

