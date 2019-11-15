James Pantelidis Acquires 1,000 Shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Director James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.25 per share, with a total value of C$16,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,875.

James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, James Pantelidis acquired 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$87,000.00.

Shares of TSE:ITP traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$16.65. 162,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,657. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$14.60 and a 1-year high of C$19.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.61 million and a P/E ratio of 26.42.

ITP has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

