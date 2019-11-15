Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 932,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 200,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

