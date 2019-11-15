Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,833 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $200,888.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

