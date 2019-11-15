Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 35,889 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,889 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 95.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. Vector Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $504.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

