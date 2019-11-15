Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 131.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 21,520 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $212,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,957 shares in the company, valued at $926,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,106,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,883 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACCO opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $907.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

