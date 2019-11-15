Jeff M. Shaw Sells 7,500 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total value of $3,301,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,998,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $443.19 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $326.71 and a 12-month high of $446.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,582,000 after acquiring an additional 862,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after acquiring an additional 509,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 958.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,274,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $140,345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,720,000 after acquiring an additional 186,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $479.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.53.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

