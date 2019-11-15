Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €197.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €197.00 ($229.07) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEURV. Barclays set a €251.00 ($291.86) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €229.14 ($266.44).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

