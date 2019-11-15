Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAP. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.73.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,139. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $130.09 and a one year high of $182.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 125.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,721,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,581 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,379,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,051,000 after buying an additional 634,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 97.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,464,000 after buying an additional 479,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 81.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after buying an additional 390,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,972,000 after buying an additional 358,324 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

