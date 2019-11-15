Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 5,000 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.79) to GBX 5,550 ($72.52) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,750 ($88.20) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,773.33 ($88.51).

LON:RB opened at GBX 5,793 ($75.70) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,051.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,237.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,778 ($88.57). The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($75.92) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,032.41). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

