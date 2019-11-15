JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JBLU. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.36.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $27,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $807,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,810 shares of company stock worth $253,362 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 130.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 81.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

