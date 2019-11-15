JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Up 400.0% in October

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in JMP Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in JMP Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JMP Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JMP shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

JMP opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.74. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that JMP Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

