John D. Sheehan Purchases 440 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,533.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John D. Sheehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, John D. Sheehan acquired 545 shares of Terex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,074.55.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 83,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 132.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 253,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.0% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 90,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 69.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

