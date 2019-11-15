Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of JMPLY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.52. 621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

