Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,761.43 ($49.15).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 3,189.40 ($41.68) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,044.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,113.38. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86.

In other news, insider Anna Manz bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,845 ($37.17) per share, for a total transaction of £341.40 ($446.10). Insiders purchased a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $107,832 in the last quarter.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

