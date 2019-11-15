Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stake Lessened by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC cut its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 55.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $626.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $91.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 14.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on JOUT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

