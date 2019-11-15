Joseph Pignato Purchases 78,000 Shares of Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) Stock

Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) insider Joseph Pignato bought 78,000 shares of Allied Minds stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

LON:ALM traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 49.90 ($0.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,628. Allied Minds PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 36.75 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.70 ($1.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.80.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied Minds in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

